EU foreign ministers will meet on Sunday, diplomats said, as the European Union faces mounting calls from Kiev to beef up its military support and toughen sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting will take place by video conference at 1700 GMT, several EU diplomats told AFP, on the fourth day of Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine that has already seen Russian President Vladimir Putin personally targeted by sanctions.
