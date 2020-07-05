When youths get involved in community projects they grow as individuals but also contribute to society. It is important that we encourage teenagers and young adults to explore new possibilities and develop their curiosity and learning while strengthening their will to be of service to others.

Now that the worst of the health crisis is behind us, it is time to restart this activity. Last week, we launched a scheme for two initiatives for voluntary organisations and members of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD), with funds of €2 million available.

The first initiative earmarked for NGOs aims to encourage active inclusion, including the promotion of equal opportunities and active participation while improving employability. The purpose is to provide vulnerable individuals with improved life chances opportunities for integration within society and the labour market. This initiative aims also at strengthening capacity building with a total allocation of €1 million.

The second initiative aims at strengthening capacity building of stakeholders, participating within MCESD, so that these organisations are better equipped in delivering education, lifelong learning, training, employment and social policies, including sectoral and territorial pacts to mobilise for reform at national, regional and local levels. Another €1 million is being earmarked for this initiative.

Just two weeks ago, in conjunction with the European Union Programmes Agency (EUPA), our secretariat organised an event to showcase projects resulting from youth initiatives in the community and the Erasmus scheme for student exchanges across European borders.

Several NGOs had the opportunity to demonstrate their projects, financed by European funds, and explain the positive outcomes these had on society.

Among those to have benefitted were Aġenzija ŻgħaŻagħ, who received just over €211,000 for a project centred on young people who were no longer in the education system, nor working or being trained. It explored innovative ways to allow organisations to maintain dialogue, bringing together partners from the public, private and education sectors.

There was also cooperation with other European countries to develop a non-formal curriculum which could be replicated in other countries.

When it comes to investing in young people, every euro is a euro well spent - Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

Fondazzjoni Sebħ received €33,000 for an exchange programme for young people living in residential care in Malta to meet young people from Spain who had disadvantaged backgrounds due to mental and physical disability.

Participants were exposed to a healthy environment and were motivated to start taking the lead in their own lives, taking responsibility, adopting a positive outlook and learning how not to give up when encountering difficulties. This was an intercultural experience for the participants, in favour of more inclusion.

Another grant went to the Malta Model United Nations Society to increase awareness of international decision-making in the under-30s. A conference was held where young people were able to participate as chairs of UN Committees and delegates representing a country within the committees. Local and international decision makers provided their insights, with training offered to participants who wished to pursue a career in international affairs.

Inspire (a merger between the Eden Foundation and Razzett tal-Ħbiberija) received nearly €81,000 for a project to help people with disabilities achieve inclusion through sport, leisure and therapeutic intervention. This scheme was labour intensive because several activities, such as therapeutic horse riding and pool sessions, needed a number of extra persons to provide support to the professionals.

Volunteers travelled to Malta from Turkey, Spain, Italy, Serbia and Germany. For some of these young people it was their first real opportunity to put into practice what they had studied.

These are just a few examples from the numerous projects carried out. European funds are spread across a wide variety of sectors, allowing young people to gain different experiences in Malta and abroad. Programmes combine various forms: the educational aspect, work provided by NGOs and the social aspect.

It is a good time for NGOs and groups of youths to consider and plan projects they would like to pursue in view of the new EU budget that is currently being negotiated.

When it comes to investing in young people and their potential to become active citizens, every euro is a euro well spent.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi is Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds.