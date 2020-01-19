A conference on the various EU funding opportunities for local councils and NGOs was held at the Grand Hotel in Għajnsielem.

The conference, organised by the Europe for Citizens Contact Point in Malta, in collaboration with the Malta-EU Steering and Action Committee (Meusac), the European Union Programmes Agency (Eupa) and the Europe Direct Information Centre, Victoria (EDIC), focused on all the measures under the Europe for Citizens Programme in view of the upcoming deadlines and on opportunities available under Erasmus+ and the European Solidarity Corps for local councils and NGOs.

The conference was chaired by Fabian Galea, ECP Malta Desk Officer at the EU and International Affairs Office, Local Government Division. It was also addressed by Andrea Camilleri from Meusac, Brian Schembri, and Marvic De Bono from Eupa.