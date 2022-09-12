The arrival of the virus pandemic has exacerbated the problem of forced migration across the world.

Figures for asylum seekers saw an uptick throughout the developed regions with the EU being no exception. Eurostat data shows that the number of first-time asylum applicants exceeded 500,000 for 2021.

And while it is too early to acquire the 2022 statistics, one can only assume that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has compounded the problem as the UN believes that around 5.2 million Ukrainians sought refuge in Europe.

Migration data also suggests that approximately five per cent of the EU’s population in 2021 derived from third countries.

In this context, the EU has set up the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF).

The objective of the fund is to further strengthen national capacity with regard to migration procedures.

More specifically, the programme looks to support counter-irregular migration efforts while also developing systems for legal migration within member states and integration of third-country nationals.

The programme also encourages bilateral cooperation between member states through resettlement and humanitarian admission and the development and support of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) by providing material aid and security services, among other interventions.

Last week, the European Commission approved the budget for this fund for the upcoming years. A total of €52.3 million have been assigned to Malta in what is the first operational programme the EU has approved for the financial period of 2021-2027.

These funds can be capitalised by NGOs, international and voluntary organisations, migrant communities and, of course, public entities.

This, however, is only the beginning as, over the next few months, the commission will be approving more of its operational programmes.

We are planning to embark on an information campaign to bring the funds closer to home

This is the culmination of months of work where members of the public service within the secretariat for EU funds have built on the successful negotiations spearheaded by Prime Minister Robert Abela, in which Malta was allocated a record €2.2billion.

Acquiring these funds is only the prelude of our work. The government now has the equally onerous challenge of absorbing the funds apportioned to us.

We already have a number of projects waiting to start. These include plans to improve the health sector, education and to keep improving infrastructure to better reflect the more cosmopolitan and developed country Malta aspires to become.

While we have grown accustomed to these large investments, going forward we must inform the public on how to access EU funds.

Public perception might be that these funds are reserved for mega-projects that require huge capital investment accessible only to public entities or large firms. This is not the case.

As a government, we are therefore planning to embark on an information campaign to bring the funds closer to home.

People need to be more aware of the opportunities the EU funds have to offer for them.

Changing this perception is an ambitious target that we are determined to achieve.

I am confident that, through collective effort, we can achieve this goal so that EU funds become even more “for the people”.

Chris Bonett is Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds.