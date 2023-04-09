House prices in the eurozone saw their biggest quarterly decline since 2009, data published by the EU statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

The data show that house prices fell by 1.7 per cent in the eurozone and by 1.5 per cent in the EU in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the previous three months.

The price fall in the fourth quarter represents the largest quarterly decrease for the eurozone since the Global Financial Crisis, where declines were registered in the fourth quarter of 2008 and first quarter of 2009, when prices fell by 1.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

Annual house price increases in both the eurozone and the EU are coming off a peak of around 10 per cent seen in late 2021 but have not entered negative territory since the first quarter of 2014, according to historical data.

Meanwhile, the US services sector slowed more than anticipated in March as demand slowed.

The closely watched ISM non-manufacturing sector index for March plunged to 51.2 for the month, from a reading of 55.1 in February and 55.2 in January. However, March’s reading was still above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction, but below economists’ expectations of 54.5.

Analysts at Wells Fargo pointed out that the fall in activity in the sector indicates cooler activity in March amid a slowdown in new demand as higher interest rates and the recent banking sector turmoil weigh on the outlook.

However, they noted that business activity practically held firm and major components remained consistent with expansion.

Finally, the latest China Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data signals a further recovery in business activity across the country’s service sector, with the rate of growth accelerating to a 28-month high.

The official non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February, marking the highest level since 2011, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The services sector is key to China’s economy and jobs, as it accounts for 55 per cent of GDP and 48 per cent of

employment. “The expansion of service sector activities is particularly strong, as the PMI for the service sector soared to the highest level in the past decade,” Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said.

