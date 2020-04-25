Freelance interpreters who usually provide Maltese-language interpretation services during European Union meetings have ended up jobless and with no income.

The interpreters usually work alongside staff interpreters to ensure meetings held at the European Parliament, European Commission and European Court of Justice are translated to Maltese, as is required by EU law.

But with meetings now happening virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, interpretation into Maltese and other “minor” languages is no longer being offered, MEP Alfred Sant has said.

Sant said that besides being a violation of EU treaties, this was also “manifestly unfair and unjust”.

"These interpreters have been left out in the cold, without work to do and without remuneration or support," he said.

The MEP said he had written a letter to the presidents of the European Parliament, the European Commission and the Council of the European Union, noting this shortcoming and insisting that interpreters should get a fair deal.

“Such a fair deal would be in line with the values of social justice in employment matters that the EU rightly proclaims and expects its members to respect,” Sant said.