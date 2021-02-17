New car sales in Europe plunged 24 per cent from a year earlier to a record low in January as the coronavirus pandemic kept the market under pressure, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

In 2020, marked by strict lockdowns and economic upheaval, car sales in the 27-member European Union slumped by some three million to under 10 million, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

“In January 2021, the EU passenger car market posted an accelerated decline, as COVID‐related restrictions continued to weigh heavily on sales across the European Union,” the ACEA said in a statement.

It said 726,491 vehicles were sold in the month, down from 956,447 in January 2020.

Spain was the worst hit, with a fall of 51.5 per cent, followed by Germany down 31.1 per cent and Belgium 27.2 per cent.

France fared comparatively better, with a drop of 5.8 per cent while Italy was down 14 per cent.

Sweden managed an increase of 22.5 per cent.

Outside the EU, sales in the UK plummeted 39.5 per cent, the worst performance since 1970, the ACEA noted.

By maker, Volkswagen group sales tumbled 26.8 per cent in January, with Stellantis – formerly Fiat-Peugeot – down 26.1 per cent as Renault lost 21.6 per cent.