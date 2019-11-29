The EU’s Justice Commissioner Věra Jourová will be speaking with Malta’s Justice Minister Owen Bonnici in the coming days, where among other things she is expected to discuss the current situation on the island.

Sources in the European Commission told Times of Malta Ms Jourová was to meet Dr Bonnici in person in the coming days, however, the meeting will now be held over the phone.

Ms Jourová, the sources said, is “closely monitoring” the situation in Malta following the fallout from the investigations into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The country remains in the midst of political turmoil as revelations surrounding the probe continue to be revealed.

Last month, Ms Jourová told members of the European Parliament she intended on keeping her promise to “look very closely” at the investigation into Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder.

“I met Ms Caruana Galizia’s family, I gave a promise to her mother that I will look very closely at the investigations. I made a promise to her son to do my best to protect journalists in Europe. These promises are very strong commitments. I am happy to do more to keep these promises,” she had said.

According to the sources, while the Commission is “watching and feeling” things closely, it is unlikely that Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen reacts at this stage.

“The Commission is very apolitical and at this point there is no reason for it to intervene. This, however, does not mean that it is not monitoring what is happening closely,” one source told Times of Malta.

MEP David Casa wrote to Commissioner Jourová about the situation in Malta saying it had now reached a point where the Prime Minister's resignation would not suffice and his role in the travesty of justice had to be investigated.

"Joseph Muscat’s deranged decision to allow a criminal network, to which he is hostage, or of which he forms part, to consolidate its power, becomes more

understandable.

"The brave Maltese people have risen to the occasion and are out on the streets protesting... You have a duty to take concrete action. I appeal to you to do so," Mr Casa wrote.

On Thursday night, Cabinet held a six-hour meeting at Castille, which officials have said was about whether or not to grant businessman Yorgen Fenech pardon. The request was denied.

At the time of the meeting, the police said in a statement that the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri had been released from arrest in connection with the journalist’s murder without charge, prompting a group of protestors to gather outside Castille demanding justice.