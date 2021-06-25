COVID-19 and the situation in Libya were among the topics discussed by EU leaders during the European Council summit held on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

The summit included the participation of UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Maltese government said that Prime Minister Robert Abela had insisted on an adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses and spoken positively about the EU's COVID-19 pass, which is due to come into effect across the bloc on July 1.

Abela said the EU-wide system would help freedom of movement and lead countries such as Malta to continue to strengthen their economy through tourism. Malta, he said, was going through the necessary preparations to start recognising this certificate.

On migration, Abela said this was not just a European challenge and Malta had always insisted on the need to help transit countries strengthen frontier controls.

He said it was time for the EU to move from words to concrete action.

Abela stressed the importance of implementing a ceasefire agreement in Libya and said support had to be given to the Libyan authorities until elections are held there.