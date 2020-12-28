The 27 EU member states have given the green light to the post-Brexit trade deal.

Ambassadors from EU capitals met in Brussels to nod through the accord, using a procedure which will take effect at 3pm on Tuesday.

This will provisionally allow tariff-free trade with Britain to continue after it leaves the EU single market at the New Year.

Sebastian Fischer, spokesman for the German presidency of the EU, said: “EU Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.”

The member states’ adoption of the plan allows it to come into effect in time to head off disruption of cross-Channel trade.

The deal must still be ratified retrospectively by the European Parliament, probably in late February

But the deal must still be ratified retrospectively by the European Parliament, probably in late February.