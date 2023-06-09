Malta said on Friday it had abstained in a vote on an EU asylum and migration agreement as the proposal did not offer the island peace of mind it will find support when it needed assistance.

On Thursday EU nations reached an agreement on a long-stalled revision of the bloc's rules to share the hosting of asylum seekers and migrants more equitably.

The deal - which needed approval from a majority of countries representing at least 65 per cent of the bloc's population - comes after years of wrangling over asylum policy.

Poland and Hungary voted against the proposals, while Malta, Bulgaria Lithuania and Slovakia abstained.

In a statement on Friday, the government said Byron Camilleri told a meeting of the Home Affairs Council of Ministers that Malta will continue to work "to keep irregular migrant arrivals in check".

"Malta’s arrivals primarily originate from Libya, and we are constantly investing in a fruitful relationship, while a strong effort is being made so that those who do not qualify for asylum and abuse the system do not stay in our country and are returned to their country of origin."

Camilleri stressed that, while recently the number of irregular arrivals to our shores has been low, Malta remained vulnerable due to its small size and geographical position.

The Thursday meeting focused on the Regulation on Asylum and Migration Management and the Asylum Procedures Regulation, two pillars of the Pact on Migration and Asylum presented by the European Commission in September 2020.

At the meeting, Camilleri said that Malta’s situation and vulnerabilities were different from those of other member states. While the number of irregular arrivals and responsibilities was a burden for every member state, for Malta these burdens were greater due to the country's size.

"We should have peace of mind that if a situation arises where we need assistance, such assistance will not only be available but our needs will be fully addressed," Camilleri said, adding that the relevant legislative instrument offered no peace of mind.

The minister said while Malta understood that several member states had a problem with secondary movement, a collective effort was required to reduce irregular arrivals.

Reform in the sector, according to Camilleri, must ensure a balance between new burdens borne by countries located at the border, such as Malta, and solidarity from other member states.

The agreement, he said, had not reached a good balance between responsibility and solidarity: while the existing responsibilities will increase, the proposed solidarity mechanism, while mandatory, remains flexible and rather weak because it did not provide the necessary guarantees that the needs of the member states will be met.

Camilleri said solidarity should be based on objective criteria that reflect the reality of those border countries, especially the small member states.