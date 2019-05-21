Some may find the protracted negotia­tions to elect the new EU leadership archaic and not the best way to promote ordinary people’s best interest. However, the wealth of talent that exists in the political class in Europe ensures that horse-trading and backroom deals can still deliver excellent results when choosing the key function holders in EU institutions.

The EU leadership for the next five years may not be the dream team some would have preferred.

But the top five posts have been filled by more than competent people who have no major blemish in their records and are strong supporters of traditional European values.

There are, of course, some bruised egos of politicians whose ambition for promotion was thrown under the bus.

The nomination of two women to the top post of the European Commission and the European Central Bank marks a critical achievement for those who believe that more gender inclusion must be encouraged.

Ursula von der Leyen, the German mother-of-seven and currently foreign minister of her country, and Christine Lagarde, head of the IMF, qualified for these top posts because of their solid professional achievement. They would make good leaders of the Union in a crucial time.

The president of the European Parliament, the Council president and the EU foreign minister are equally deserving for the responsibilities they have been assigned.

The tough work for these officials is just beginning as the challenges they face are the same as those the previous leaders faced.

The problem of immigration will probably be the most urgent issue. Few deny that the EU’s immigration policy has become dysfunctional and feeding discontent in large sections of European society. The growth of populist politics poses a threat to the democratic system in the EU. The new leadership, as well as the European Parliament, need to hammer out a new migration policy that ensures that the burden of immigration is shared by all member states and that proper investment is made to address the root causes of illegal migration.

Promoting sustainable economic growth in the EU is both urgent and important. Many countries, including large member states like France and Germany, are struggling to register significant growth to create wealth and reduce unemployment. This weakness is threatening social cohesion, which is a treasured value of the EU.

Major economic reform may be needed to create the right conditions for growth. The Union can no longer keep kicking the can to avoid the pain of structural reform because the can has now hit a wall.

Political tension on the EU’s eastern borders and civil war in Libya are another challenge that will not be made any easier by the US decision to reduce their support for NATO.

A new defence strategy for the Union will undoubtedly be a hard nut to crack as there are so many divergent interests. However, security remains a significant issue for Europe.

The respect for the rule of law is another priority for the new leaders.

Despite their claimed democratic credentials, some member states have in practice shown little respect for this fundamental value that gives the EU the moral strength that in­spires confidence in its citizens.

Ultimately, the new leaders must prove that their commitment to making ordinary people’s lives better is more than just a pious intention.