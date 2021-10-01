The European Parliament is to seek a wider EU role in sport particularly in the areas of sport integrity, physical activity, health and education. Over the years, the EU has been actively involved in tackling transnational issues such as doping, match-fixing and lack of physical activity. In recent years, various health-related EU initiatives have grown increasingly popular. The European Week of Sport attracts some 14 million people to over 50 000 events across Europe, with the Western Balkans and the countries from the Eastern Partnership joining the initiative in 2019.

It is estimated that the sports sector accounts for 2.12 per cent of European GDP and provides almost six million jobs in Europe. Such events were made possible without the introduction of a specific budget for sport, in which the European Parliament played a key role. As the popularity of sport-related initiatives grows, so have the EU's plans and ambitions for the broader role of sport in society. The Commission will be allocating some €550 million from the 2021-2027 Erasmus programme to sport, a significantly improved allocation which the EP had strongly supported.

Andy Grech, president of Athletics Malta welcomed the decision to expand the access of sport with regard to EU funding, particularly through Erasmus+, saying that this could provide significant opportunities to Maltese athletes in their efforts of gaining international experience through training and competition. Grech argued that it would be beneficial if the EU considers the challenges faced by smaller islands and territories on the periphery of the Union by supporting and enabling exposure to the facilities available in better equipped nations.

A recent study commissioned by the European Parliament argues for the need for stronger coordination across the bloc, the setting of thematic priorities, the enforcement of the role of the EP in sport and enhanced monitoring. It also calls for improved coordination and for wider consultation with sporting federations and specialist stakeholders in sport and the Member States. Exploiting broader cross-sectoral linkages and mainstreaming sport into other relevant EU policies is a key tool in ensuring greater cohesion in this first core area.

Grech welcomed the efforts of the European Parliament in this regard, noting how it is imperative that political authorities consult with sporting organisations in a more organised matter. "While appreciating that the pandemic has created tough challenges for authorities across the globe, sport, and its representative organisations was most often forgotten or a mere after thought. Considering the extremely positive impact on health, ensuring that the voice of the millions of people practicing different sports around the EU is heard, would be a fantastic achievement."

In a draft report being prepared by the Culture and Education Committee of the EP, the MEPs are expected to put forward concrete proposals and recommendations covering seven thematic strands, which include enhancing the principles of a European sports model, governance issues, ensuring values such as gender equality, promoting healthy and active lifestyles together with education and development opportunities. Finally, the Committee will highlight the need to support the sport sector in the wake of COVID-19 and advocates the role of sport in the transition to a sustainable and innovative future.

The draft report is expected to be voted at Committee level during the last week of October.

