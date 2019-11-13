A new law guaranteeing 10,000 new border guards at Europe’s external borders, drafted and negotiated by Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola, has been signed into European law.

The law will update EU border agency Frontex and see the EU establish a new standing corps of 10,000 staff by 2027, starting with 5,000 operational staff in 2021.

Frontex will also be able to support return procedures in member states and strengthen its cooperation with the European Asylum Support Office.

Speaking after the signing ceremony at the European Parliament on Wednesday, MEP Metsola said: “I am so proud to be standing here, fulfilling a promise I made before the European Parliament elections to the people of Malta and Gozo.

“Throughout the process our guiding principle has been to be fair with those in need of protection, firm with those who are not eligible and harsh with those who seek to exploit the most vulnerable people on the planet. This law does that.”

Dr Metsola said the law "is a standalone solution but it is a necessary step that must be taken hand-in-hand with others. Now, in the eventuality of a crisis situation similar to what we saw in 2015, nations on the external borders, including countries like Malta and Gozo, can request the deployment of the rapid intervention force to help deal with the situation.”