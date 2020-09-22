EU council president Charles Michel, who was in Malta on Wednesday and Thursday last week, has gone into self-imposed quarantine after a security officer he was in contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

An EU leaders' summit at the end of this week has been postponed as a result.

"The @eucopresident today learned that a security officer, with whom he was in close contact early last week, tested positive for COVID. The President is tested regularly and tested negative yesterday. Respecting Belgian rules, he has gone into quarantine as of today," Michel's spokesman Barend Leyts tweeted on Tuesday.

Michel had visited Cyprus before coming to Malta, where he had talks with Prime Minister Robert Abela. He also met the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The EU summit will be held on October 1 and 2.