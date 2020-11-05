The European Commission does not see the economies of member states returning to normality before 2023 but expects Malta will experience a modest recovery in 2021 and 2022.

The proviso, however, is the considerable uncertainty that surrounds the evolution of the pandemic and the impact of the change to less beneficial trading relations between the UK and the EU.

In its autumn forecast, the EU Commission dashed hopes for a quick turnaround of the European economy and raised questions whether more stimulus would be needed to avert more lasting damage on the European economy. The country with the worst forecast is Spain.

Despite a better-than-expected recovery in the middle of 2020 which limited the depth of this year's historic recession, the economy in the 19 countries that use the euro will crash by minus 7.8 per cent in 2020, instead of the minus 8.7 predicted earlier, the EU said.

On Malta, the commission’s forecast is more or less in line with what it had predicted in its summer forecast. It acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic was having an acute impact on critical sectors of Malta’s economy including tourism and external trade, leading to a temporary increase in the unemployment rate.

“After a major crisis-induced plunge in 2020, the general government balance is set to gradually improve, while public debt is expected to peak at 60 per cent of GDP in 2021,” it said.

It said Malta had recorded one of the highest real GDP growth rates in the EU but the pandemic had shaken the foundations of that growth model, which is strongly reliant on tourism and immigration. It noted that Malta’s GDP contracted significantly in the first half of the year as household consumption and construction activity fell sharply due to measures established by the authorities, and restricted air traffic interrupted international tourist arrivals to the island.

“A voucher system to residents combined with wage supplements to affected employees should support consumption in the retail sector this year, offsetting some of the hit inflicted during the lockdown. Combined with these stimulus measures, high household savings have already shown the potential to unlock further consumption and residential property investment. In parallel, some large-scale investment projects are expected to maintain government expenditure. However, all GDP components apart from government consumption are likely to collapse this year, particularly net exports,” it said.

A recovery driven by domestic demand is expected to accelerate from slow GDP growth of 3 per cent in 2021 to some 6.25 per cent in 2022, re-approaching its 2019 level. Two factors weigh on the pace of the rebound in Malta: the evolution of the pandemic and the economic effects of the change to less beneficial EU-UK trading relations.

The EU Commisison noted that Malta's historically-low 3.6 unemployment rate in 2019 was affected by the pandemic measures, such that the unemployment rate is expected to reach 5.1 per cent in 2020, decreasing to 4.1% in 2022, in line with accelerating economic growth, it said.

It said inflation was expected to ease amid the recession, reaching 1.3 per cent in 2021 and 1.6 per cent in 2022.

Public finances are also set to improve after a negative shock of the pandemic. 2020 will end with a government balance plummeting into a deficit of some 9.5 per cent of GDP, after a small surplus in 2019.

In 2021, an improving economic environment is expected to support revenues and to contribute to a decline of the deficit to some 6.25 per cent of GDP.

Assuming no changes in policies, the deficit is forecast to decline further in 2022 to just below 4 per cent of GDP. This forecast does not include any measures funded by Recovery and Resilience Facility grants, which also pose an upside risk to economic growth.

It said lower revenues are also expected from Malta’s citizenship scheme for foreigners, which is currently facing EU action over its legality.

In welcoming the forecast, the government said it was pleased that the EU was forecasting a growth in 2022 that was double the average EU growth. This showed that the package of measures introduced by the government was having the desired effect.