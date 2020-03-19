The European Commission promised on Thursday to set up a strategic stock of medical protective equipment and respirators to help member states cope with the coronavirus epidemic.

But the EU crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said only "half a dozen" of the 27 members had so far indicated support, despite Brussels offering to cover 90% of costs.

Nevertheless, he welcomed the news that some of those member states who had been refusing to share their emergency supplies with EU neighbours, such as Germany, have dropped this ban.

"We have decided to set up a rescue stockpile to rapidly get supplies needed to fight the disease. This strategic rescue stockpile will be used to support member states facing shortages of equipment," he said.

"The idea is that the member state procures the stocks of the equipment. The European Union co-finances this stockpile up to 90% of the cost," he told reporters.

According to a news release, the initial rescue stockpile budget will be €50 million, and a law will enter into effect on Friday allowing member states to apply for grants.