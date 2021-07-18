The European Union has put forward a proposal that would effectively ban the sale of non-electric vehicles within 14 years.

The European Commission, the executive branch of the EU, has proposed that car makers must cut their fleet CO 2 by 55 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

Many countries around the world have announced plans to halt the sale of purely petrol and diesel models, but this emission target effectively achieves the same goal, as any manufacturer still selling vehicles that emit CO 2 after 2035 would likely face heavy fines.

In the United Kingdom, it will be illegal to sell new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, but hybrid models will still be allowed until 2035, when all new models being sold must be zero emissions.

With poor charging infrastructure a key concern for would-be electric vehicle buyers, the EU has also proposed legislation that would force countries to install public charging points no more than about 37 miles apart on major roads by 2025.

It suggests there will be 3.5 million public charging stations by 2030, reaching 16.3 million by 2050.

The Commission believes up to £100 million needs to be spent on public charge point in the EU by 2040.

Now these proposals have been put forward, they will be negotiated with EU member states and the European Parliament over the next couple of years.

Most car manufacturers have already announced plans to phase out petrol and diesel models from their ranges. The most recent was Stellantis, which was formed through a merger between FCA and PSA Group.