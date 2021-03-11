The EU's medicines regulator approved the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, making it the fourth jab to get the green light for the 27-nation bloc.

"This is the first vaccine which can be used as a single dose," Emer Cooke, chief of the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA), said in a statement.

The other vaccines currently approved by the EU are made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Good news on the Covid #vaccine rollout front: Johnson & Johnson vaccine just authorized for use in the #EU by the European Medicines Agency — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) March 11, 2021

Deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the EU are not expected before a month's time. Malta has ordered 250,000 jabs.

In contrast to the other vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in a normal refrigerator for three months.

The vaccine proved to be 67 percent effective in preventing cases of COVID-19, according to the EMA.

The vaccine was approved in the United States. at the end of February.