The European Commission has reimbursed Malta nearly €14 million for some of the COVID vaccines the country procured up to mid-November last year.

An official statement from the commission’s representative office in Valletta said the grant was worth €13,810,622.

By May last year, the government had already spent close to €100 million on vaccines.

The EU office said that, in early 2020, Malta was one of the countries that pushed for European Commission joint procurement, including funding for the eventual development of COVID-19 vaccines.

As vaccines became available, and later approved by the EMA, Malta was able to acquire sufficient vaccines to cover the whole population.

Both morbidity and mortality declined over time as vaccination progressed to cover practically the entire population.

At the end of 2020, Malta’s positivity and mortality rates were high

At the end of 2020, Malta’s positivity and mortality rates were high. The drop in these rates seen a few months later is attributed to the partial lockdown called on March 10, 2021 and rising vaccination rates.

RELATED STORIES Over-80s infection rate plummets, as vaccine booster takes effect

Watch: COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Malta

The report said Malta administered at least 1,233,948 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with low vaccination hesitancy and vaccine availability being two major factors in this success.