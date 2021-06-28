The abolition of roaming fees is one of the major successes of the European Union. The EU roaming rules that will expire in June 2022 ensure that people can use their mobile phones to make calls, send SMS and use data when travelling in the EU for the same price as at home.

While most are aware of this initiative, most are not conscious that the existing rules will soon expire. If there is no extension by June 2022, it will mean that consumers once again need to start paying roaming fees abroad, possibly even with higher prices. The current revision proposed by the European Commission is also an opportunity to see what worked and what more can be improved in the legislation.

I was recently appointed by the S&D Group as the negotiator for the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee to work on this revision on extending the current ban on roaming charges beyond 2022. There is no doubt that the EU’s rules have benefitted both telecom markets and consumers.

Last year was difficult for travellers and tourists but, once the pandemic is under control, people will start travelling again and they will want to continue enjoying this right. This consumer-friendly policy should be a general EU principle with no expiration date.

As the S&D Group, there are four main areas which we believe an improvement is needed. Firstly, it is crucial that roaming customers benefit from the same level of quality of service as at home, when roaming in the union, or benefit from the highest quality of services available in the hosting country. It is not fair that at-home consumers pay for a certain quality of network but, once they travel, they are often downgraded to a lower network.

An issue also exists when it comes to inadvertent roaming on non-EU/EEA networks. It is important to ensure that, if users are within the EU but are connected to a network outside the union, they are informed about it as well as given information on the roaming prices. This unfortunate situation can be resolved by having an opt-in obligation for consumers to join such non-EU/EEA network and introducing cut-off limits to avoid bill shocks.

On the matter of value-added services, consumers when roaming within the EU should pay the same amount for value-added services such as free numbers like locals do or, at least, pay the same price as at home. Consumers are often not aware if extra charges will be applicable for such services which at home may be free, so there is a clear risk of spending much more unknowingly and having excessive bills shocks.

Lastly, we must safeguard access to emergency services for people with disabilities. We should not be in a situation where these individuals are discriminated against by not having access to emergency services.

Abolished roaming charges is one of the most widely recognised EU successes by consumers. It is vital, therefore, that those rules continue and that we are ambitious and keep on moving forward towards a real digital and telecoms single market.

Consumers should retain the rights they already have along with improving areas in the legislation which have proven problematic. It is my intention to make this legislation a permanent right, one which EU consumers can benefit from.

Alex Agius Saliba, Labour MEP