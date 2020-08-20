The average gross household income in 2018 was €34,627, according to a European Statistics on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC) survey.

The average disposable household income was estimated at €28,505.

The survey found that the number of persons living in households with an income below the at-risk-of-poverty line (€9,212) was 82,758. This translated into an at-risk-of-poverty (ARP) rate of 17.1 per cent, 0.3 percentage points higher than that recorded for the previous year.

In 2019, the severe material deprivation rate (SMD) among persons living in households was 3.6 per cent. This was 0.6 percentage points more than the same rate estimated from EU-SILC 2018. The two most influential variables contributing to this increase were the ability of households to spend one week’s annual holiday away from home; and the ability of households to face unexpected financial

expenses.

At 20.1 per cent, the at-risk-of-poverty or social exclusion rate (AROPE) increased by 1.1 percentage points when compared to 2018.

The EU survey in Malta is conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO) among persons residing in private households in Malta and Gozo. Income statistics refer to 2018, while non-income components (such as material deprivation) refer to 2019.

