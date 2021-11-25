The EU's drug regulator approved Pfizer's coronavirus jab for children aged five to 11 on Thursday, clearing the way for the vaccination in a cohort where the virus is rapidly spreading.

The European Medicines Agency said that a panel of experts "recommended granting an extension of indication for the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11", using the jab's brand name.

Health Minister Chris Fearne in remarks on Wednesday said Malta has already pre-ordered supplies of the vaccine and they are expected to arrive within weeks.

Charmaine Gauci, the superintendent of public health, explained on the Ask Charmaine programme that vaccine doses for children are a third of the regular dose for adults.