Eunice Grech Fiorini has been appointed chief executive of the Court Services Agency.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said she will continue to build on the work of Frank Mercieca, her predecessor.

She will take up the roll on May 1 and will be the first woman appointed to lead the agency in its history.

Grech Fiorini has worked in court for 23 years, serving as director, assistant registrar, deputy registrar, principal and clerk. She is a University of Malta graduate in legal studies and became a legal procurator in 2009.

Mercieca is being appointed consultant to the agency for a period so that his experience in the sector will continue to be used, the minister said while thanking him for his “impeccable” service.