EURES is the European agency committed to facilitating mobility across the EU.

Since its foundation in 1994, EURES (European Employment Services) has helped thousands of EU citizens find employment in other EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, and assisted employers in accessing the European talent pool. The EURES Malta service is provided by the national public employment service, Jobsplus, in collaboration with the European Commission, the European Labour Authority, and other parties concerned with employment.

EURES aims to facilitate EU employment by equipping jobseekers with the relevant information they need about work and living conditions in each participating country. Simultaneously, EURES also assists employers with local vacancies by the matching of candidates and promotion abroad in European recruitment events.

Employers based in Malta can advertise vacancies to a wider EU audience at no cost. Moreover, EURES Malta can help employers shortlist potential candidates and provide tailor-made recruitment solutions. Through online recruitment events, employers can connect with active jobseekers across the EU through the virtual EURES platform.

To ensure that all jobseekers stand a fair chance at employment, EURES runs the Targeted Mobility Scheme to provide financial support where needed. Apart from the integration funding for employers, this includes funding to attend job interviews, language courses, country and family relocation as well as the recognition of diplomas and qualifications for jobseekers.

After the recruitment process is complete, EURES Malta continues to provide support to employers and their EU workers by organising ‘Integration Sessions’. These sessions are designed to help EU national employees in Malta acclimatise themselves to their new work and living environment by sharing information about topics such as residency, social security, tax, healthcare and training opportunities.

For matters concerning European mobility and recruiting EU nationals, EURES Malta is a one-stop shop for employers, employees and jobseekers. You can get in touch at eures.jobsplus@gov.mt and 2220 1662/3, or access the online chat through the EURES portal (every Friday) via www.eures.europa.eu. For more information, visit www.jobsplus.gov.mt and www.eures.com.mt.