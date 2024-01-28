The Royal Malta Yacht Club launched its 2024 calendar of events with the hosting of the EurILCA Masters Series last week.

The EurILCA Master Series is a series of regattas run throughout the year in various stunning venues across Europe and is open to sailors who attain the age of 30 in 2024.

This is the fourth time the RMYC hosted the first regatta of the 2024 edition and attracted fierce competition on the water. However, it is known for a great apres-sail social scene, making it an extremely popular on the European sailing calendar.

Whilst the first day of racing was marked with dismal weather and steady downpours, the two fleets – ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 were able to fit in three races.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com