Greece’s Euro 2004-winning captain Theo Zagorakis announced on Wednesday that he has resigned as president of the country’s football federation after just five months in the position.

The 49-year-old former midfielder earned 120 caps between 1994 and 2007.

While Zagorakis did not give an immediate reason for his surprise resignation, local media reported he could not tolerate the situation he encountered in Greek football and the “war in the background” for control of the federation.

