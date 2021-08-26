Portugal’s Euro 2016 winner Joao Mario was included by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday in the squad for next month’s fixtures which include two World Cup qualifiers.

The Benfica midfielder, 28, won the last of his 45 caps in October 2019 alongside Leicester left-back Ricardo Pereira, who played his most recent international in November of the same year.

Lille midfielder Renatos Sanches and Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix miss out with injuries.

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, who can break Ali Daei’s international scoring record of 109 with one goal, is also named by Santos for Portugal qualifiers against Ireland on September 1 and Azerbaijan on September 7 played either side of a friendly with 2022 World Cup hosts’ Qatar on September 4.

