Italy’s Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli arrived in Turin on Wednesday before his move Sassuolo to Juventus, the club reported.

Midfielder Locatelli, 23, scored twice in five games as the Azzurri lifted the European Championship in July and underwent a medical at Juve, who posted images on club’s social media platforms.

According to Italian media Locatelli will sign a two-year loan deal before being bought by the record 36-time Serie A champions for 35 million euros ($42.2 million).

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.