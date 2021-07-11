The Police Officer's Union urged caution and responsibility on Sunday during the Euro2020 Italy vs England game, to be played later this evening.

In a statement on Facebook, the union said that no amount of officers is enough to ensure enforcement, even because of COVID-19 measures. So everyone had to cooperate to ensure that enforcement can be carried out.

“Everyone can have fun while respecting the rules in force,” the union said.

The union thanked police officers “for their hard work in recent months” to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

It appealed to everyone to abide by regulations, pointing out that numbers had once again gone up and that the pandemic can only be fought if everyone worked together.

If the numbers continue to rise, restrictions would be reintroduced and everyone would suffer, it warned.

