Some of the jeopardy may be removed by the fact that the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarter-finals, but Euro 2020’s Group F remains full of intrigue as reigning champions Portugal, World Cup holders France and Germany all face off, while Hungary could have their say too.

AFP Sport casts its eye over the four teams trying to reach the knockout stage.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta