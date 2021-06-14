Authorities in Saint Petersburg, which is hosting a series of Euro 2020 matches, said Monday they were tightening anti-coronavirus restrictions in an effort to curb a new spike in infections.

Officials in Saint Petersburg, Russia’s worst-hit city after Moscow that’s expected to host thousands of fans from Europe, have earlier said that all necessary measures will be taken to protect fans and players during Europe’s biggest football extravaganza.

From Thursday food courts and children’s play areas in shopping malls in Russia’s second city will be closed, and no food will be sold at Euro-2020 fan zones, authorities said in a statement early Monday.

