The Euro 2020 kicks on Friday night when Italy take on Turkey in the tournament opener at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and the Times of Malta has kept its appointment with its readers with the publication of the Euro 2020 magazine.

The Euro 2020 magazine is your essential guide to the upcoming football fest, which kicks off on Friday.

Apart from a full schedule of the games, the magazine also includes an interview with Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia who discusses the process a national team coach embarks when selecting his final squad and the team’s preparations during the tournament.

Mangia has first-hand experience in managing a national team in a continental finals as in 2013 he was at the helm of the Italy U-21 squad that reached the final of the European Championship in Israel.

