Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, the tournament director for the Euro 2024 finals, said Tuesday he is opposed to the controversial idea of staging a World Cup every two years.

“I find the current rhythm should remain as it is,” said Lahm, who captained Germany to their 2014 World Cup triumph and retired from all football in 2017.

The 37-year-old wants FIFA to keep the current cycle of a World Cup every four years with a two-year gap between the global finals and the European Championship.

“As a player I always felt happy with it and as a fan I find it good that there is a major tournament” - either a Euro or World Cup finals - “every two years”.

