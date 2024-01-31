Malta will be lining up against Hungary in a high-profile international friendly, the Hungarian FA president Sandor Csanyi revealed on Tuesday.

In an interview with a local news agency, the president underlined that although the negotiations have not been concluded, Hungary is expected to play four matches in preparation for this summer’s big appointment.

Hungary are likely to face Turkey and Kosovo in March’s international window while Ireland and Malta are expected to take on Marco Rossi’s selection in June.

More details on SportsDesk. 

