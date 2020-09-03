Euro area inflation, for months hovering within a whisker of zero and thus on the brink of sliding into deflationary territory, has for the first time in four years, fell below zero.

Although recently witnessing a rebound in economic activity, the latter has proved to be insufficient to offset the pandemic’s profound impact on demand.

The euro area inflation rate which since March drifted between 0 to 1%, far from the European Central Bank’s target, came in at -0.2% over the previous year, down from an increase of 0.4% in July and well below market expectations of a 0.2% increase, shown by a preliminary estimate.

Although at a slower pace when compared to July’s readings, the preliminary estimates show that energy prices plunged by 7.8%, further weighing on inflationary figures.

Simultaneously, inflation slowed for food, alcohol, and tobacco by 1.7%, compared with 2% in July, while services slowed by 0.7%, compared with 0.9% in July.

Meanwhile, annual core inflation which excludes volatile prices of energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco and the figure at which the ECB looks at in its policy decisions, eased further to 0.4% - the lowest on record, in part dragged lower by discounting during summer sales.

Apart from the fall in energy prices drag on inflation, analysts pointed out that delayed summer sales in both Italy and France, along with the cut in Germany’s value-added tax (VAT) were the main drivers behind the first year-on-year decline in consumer prices for the first time since 2016.

Meanwhile, euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate, for the fourth consecutive month, rose to 7.9% in July from a downwardly revised 7.7% in June, despite the introduction of job retention schemes and relaxation of containment measures.

It is worth noting that the July’s uptick in unemployment figures marks the highest jobless rate since November 2018, this not auguring well for inflation figures going forward.

While both consumption and industrial activity within the euro area have in recent months shown improvement amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, initially imposed to mitigate the spread, weak inflationary pressures and increased unemployment levels continue to pile pressure, providing a gloomy backdrop for the ECB’s policy meeting next week.

On September 10, ECB officials are widely expected to lower their forecast for inflation to reach 1.3% by 2022 – a figure way below the ECB’s below-but-close to 2% inflation target.

So far, the ECB, through its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) – a temporary asset purchase programme introduced in March 2020 to counter; the serious risks to monetary policy transmission mechanism and the outlook for the euro area posed by the Covid-19 outbreak, has pledged a significant €1.35 trillion worth of bond purchases.

Whether or not the latter figure is final and whether more ammunition in the form of bond purchases to attempt to stimulate the economy is on the table, is yet unknown.

Following the recent rapid increase of COVID-19 cases across Europe, the imposition of lockdown measures may indeed re-emerge, naturally, restraining spending and investment. Should this be the case, the need for policy intervention will once again become imperative.

Notwithstanding the expectations for further policy easing in the near term, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s executive board, in an interview with Reuters stated: “as long as the baseline scenario [a protracted recovery in the third quarter] remains intact, there is no reason to adjust the monetary policy stance”. Schnabel later added that as things stand, the “PEPP envelope looks appropriate”.

Inevitably, the eurozone continues to be surrounded by high economic uncertainties. In 2017, Europe seemed to be on the right track for recovery, however, the trade tensions in 2018 and now the unexpected Covid-19 pandemic, which emerged as powerful to hinder the entire economic globe, has once again tainted Europe’s recovery.

Going forward, the ECB’s inflationary targets are undoubtedly a shot in the dark. To this end, given the bureaucratic element surrounding the European Union in terms of a conjunct effort of fiscal packages, the ECB may once again prove to be a decisive playmaker in stimulating the economy by expanding on its diverse monetary policy tools.

This article was issued by Christopher Cutajar, Credit Analyst at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, https://cc.com.mt/ . The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.