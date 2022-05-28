Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman says his old club deserve to be hailed as English football’s greatest ever team if they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Having already won the FA Cup and League Cup, Jurgen Klopp’s side face Spanish champions Real in Paris with a treble in their sights.

Liverpool narrowly missed out on a potential quadruple when Manchester City pipped them to the Premier League title by a single point on the last day of the season.

But the Reds can still cap an incredible season by winning the club’s seventh European Cup at the Stade de France.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta