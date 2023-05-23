Roberto De Zerbi says in-demand Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister could be persuaded to stay with the Premier League club now they have qualified for Europe.

Ecuador international Caicedo and Argentine World Cup winner Mac Allister have been linked with several top sides after their impressive form this season.

Brighton boss De Zerbi know the midfield pair will be hot properties when the transfer window opens.

But the Italian hopes his team’s successful bid to play in Europe next season is a factor in any decision over their future.

Ahead of what could be Mac Allister and Caicedo’s farewell appearance at the Amex Stadium against Manchester City on Wednesday, De Zerbi said: “It can be the last game but I don’t know.

