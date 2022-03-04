The Malta women’s national team will make a return to the European Championship qualifiers for the first time after five years when they take on group favourites France at the National Pool on Friday evening.

This is the first time that the Aquatic Sports Association will be hosting a women’s qualifying tournament which will also see the participation of Israel and Portugal.

Joe Caruana Curran, the ASA president, told a news conference that this tournament will represent an important step in the development of Maltese women waterpolo on the international scene. He said that it will provide Maltese players with the much-needed experience of facing stronger countries such as France and Israel.

“In women’s waterpolo, the ASA didn’t have many opportunities to organise international competitions in Malta so for us this tournament is quite historic,” Caruana Curran said.

