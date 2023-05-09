Simone Inzaghi said Tuesday that Inter’s Champions League semi-final with rivals Milan is more than just another local derby.

The Milan giants, who between them have been crowned European champions ten times, face off on Wednesday in the biggest match between the two sides in nearly two decades, and Inter coach Inzaghi is well aware of its importance.

It will be the first time the Serie A pair have played each other in Europe’s top club competition after 2005’s so-called “derby of shame”, a quarter-final won by Milan whose second leg was abandoned after livid Inter fans launched a barrage of flares onto the San Siro pitch with their team way behind in the tie.

“It’s not a derby, it’s the derby,” Inzaghi told reporters.

