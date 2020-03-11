The U-19 European Waterpolo Championship qualifying tournament, which was originally scheduled to be held in Malta next month, has been postponed by governing body LEN due to the threat posed by the coronavirus, ASA president Joe Caruana Curran announced yesterday.

The Malta U-19 national team were due to compete in the qualifying tournament against Belgium, Czech Republic, Romania, and Slovenia at the National Pool between April 2 and 5.

“As you are aware there is a serious situation in Europe due to the coronavirus and its inevitable that Malta will also be effected by the threat posed by this situation,” ASA president Joe Caruana Curran told a news conference.

“In fact, a number of international waterpolo competitions have already been postponed, including Champions League matches and Euro League quarter-finals.

“One event that effects us directly are the European U-19 Championship qualifiers which were due to be hosted in Malta and four other other countries. Now this championship will be held in May.”

As regards local competitions, the ASA president said that the local governing body will adhere to the instructions announced by the authorities on Tuesday regarding open-air activities but said that they should not influence the organisation of both the Enemed Cup which is currently being played at the National Pool and next month’s­ Winter League.

“The instructions announced by the government on Tuesday should have no adverse effect on our competition,” Caruana Curran said.

“For both the Enemed Cup and the Winter League it’s unlikely to have more than 2,000 fans present so we should be fine.

“On the other hand, we also have a team of 66 swimmers who are set to travel to Luxembourg for an international meet in the coming weeks. Given that Luxembourg have the same amount of cases like us, we don’t feel that there is any cause of alarm and the trip is still on.

“However, we are monitoring the situation day by day as the health of the people is of utmost importance.

“The Easter Swimming meet is also on, although it could only be effected if some parents decide not to let their children participate in it.”

Turning his sights on the local competitive scene, Caruana Currans said that he was pleased with how the Enemed Cup has provided opportunities for young players to play.

He said that the Winter League seems to being treated with a lot of respect by local clubs as all of them have registered for this year’s competition and he had no doubt that it will be another entertaining competition.

OPENING FIXTURES

First Division: Otters vs Birżebbuġa; Valletta vs Ta’ Xbiex.

PREMIER DIVISION: San Ġiljan vs Exiles; Marsaxlokk vs Sliema; Sirens vs Neptunes.