Fenerbahce were no match for CSKA Moscow on Wednesday as the Russians became the first side to progress into the semi-finals of the EuroLeague playoffs.

Barcelona proved too strong for Zenit St. Petersburg as the latter lost their first-ever home playoff game. Bayern Munich celebrated the opposite as they won their first-ever Playoffs game in their history against Olimpia Milano.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta