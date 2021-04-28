Fenerbahce were no match for CSKA Moscow on Wednesday as the Russians became the first side to progress into the semi-finals of the EuroLeague playoffs.
Barcelona proved too strong for Zenit St. Petersburg as the latter lost their first-ever home playoff game. Bayern Munich celebrated the opposite as they won their first-ever Playoffs game in their history against Olimpia Milano.
