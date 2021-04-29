Anadolu Efes will need to forget their late 80-76 loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday if they are to win their way into the EuroLeague semi-finals on Thursday.

The Game three loss to the ten-time champions was unexpected but Efes head coach Ergin Ataman insists it is a question of discipline for his side.

“We must not break with discipline and struggle for 40 minutes,” Ataman told the club’s website.

“Without waiting for the Final Four to come to us, we are aware that we have to get it. We learned a hard lesson in the last game. If a team that is 2-0 behind in the series and 12 points behind in the last four minutes of the match can win that match, we should not forget how much character and experienced that team is. We must know that we have to work hard to win tomorrow night. “

