CSKA Moscow shut down Nando De Colo in the fourth quarter to take Game 1 of the EuroLeague Playoffs against Fenerbahce on Wednesday with a 92-76 win. But they will have to remain focussed as in the words of head coach Dimitris Itoudis: “A hard and long series awaits”.
On Wednesday, Will Clyburn put up a fantastic display in the paint with 20 points, but it was the Moscow side’s three-point shooting that highlighted their winning performance. Daniel Hackett joined Clyburn with 20, hitting four of five from three, as Semen Antunov had 9 with three of three made from beyond the arc.
