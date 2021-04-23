CSKA Moscow shut down Nando De Colo in the fourth quarter to take Game 1 of the EuroLeague Playoffs against Fenerbahce on Wednesday with a 92-76 win. But they will have to remain focussed as in the words of head coach Dimitris Itoudis: “A hard and long series awaits”.

On Wednesday, Will Clyburn put up a fantastic display in the paint with 20 points, but it was the Moscow side’s three-point shooting that highlighted their winning performance. Daniel Hackett joined Clyburn with 20, hitting four of five from three, as Semen Antunov had 9 with three of three made from beyond the arc.

