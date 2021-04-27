Real Madrid will be hoping to forget the previous two Euroleague playoff games against Anadolu Efes, two tough losses of 90-63 in Game 1 and 91-68 in Game 2, as they head into Game 3 on Tuesday looking for a way back into the series which could be over if Real fail to win.

Coming off a 76-90 win over Fuenlabrada on Sunday, Real will be hoping to keep this momentum going into the Efes tie.

Speaking to the club’s channels, coach Pablo Laso referred to Tuesday’s game as a final.

“It’s a final for us because if we lose we’re out of the Euroleague. We’re not thinking about that outcome, but rather about putting in a good performance and being able to focus on the next game, as that’s the real situation we’re in,” Laso said.

