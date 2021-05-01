Zenit St. Petersburg will get another opportunity to get into the EuroLeague Final Four after they forced a Game Five on Friday with a 74-61 win over Barcelona. Bayern Munich produced a comeback late on against Olimpia Milano, similar to the one the latter side had produced in Game One.

Zenit had guard Kevin Pangos to thank after the Canadian led the game with 22 points and made eight assists, with Alex Poythress adding 12 for the Russian side. For Barca, it was Nick Calathes who went closest with 19 points as Brendon Davies, top scorer in the previous games, could only make a point from the line all game.

