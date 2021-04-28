Zenit St. Petersburg may be facing their toughest task this season as they meet Barcelona for Game three of the EuroLeague playoffs, a series kept level after a close Game One win and an overtime Game Two loss.

CSKA Moscow have taken over their series against Fenerbahce after keeping Nando De Colo quiet, particularly in Game Two. Olimpia Milano took their impressive late comeback momentum to cruise past Bayern Munich in Game Two and will have the greater confidence on Wednesday.

