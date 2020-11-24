This stellar lottery has just seen a significant increase to its jackpot as it reaches €144 million due to a rollover from the last Superdraw drawing on Friday, November 20.

Tonight, November 24, someone from Malta could take away the entire €144 million EuroMillions jackpot. This is because of the fact that in the last EuroMillions drawing which was the €130 million Superdraw, the lottery experienced a rollover due to no jackpot winners, making the jackpot an even bigger and exciting one.

During the last EuroMillions lottery drawing, there were a total of 3,095,558 people who snagged a prize. There were six people from that list who won €209,127.73 each by matching the five main numbers as well as one Lucky Star. Also, seven other people matched five of the main numbers and won €41,894.22 each. 61 others managed to match four of the main numbers as well as the two Lucky Stars and won €1,497.43 each.

The lucky list goes on and on. How fortunate, right?

In order to save your seat for tonight's draw, you will need to place a EuroMillions bet. Simply choose five numbers between one and 50 and two Lucky Stars from one to 12.

To become an even bigger EuroMillions fan, you can also opt for a lottery subscription and have automated bets within each draw. Therefore, if EuroMillions has twice-weekly draws, you will have full access to all eight draws of the month.

Will you be giving the €144 million jackpot your best shot? The draw happens this evening at 21:00 CET.

