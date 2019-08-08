This week you don’t have to look across the Atlantic to find a lottery offering a huge jackpot prize.

EuroMillions, the leading lottery in Europe, currently offers a €119 million jackpot and residents of Malta can participate in the upcoming draw on Friday night.

Not only is EuroMillions’ jackpot bigger than those offered by the popular American Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries, the odds of winning it are much better as well. You can play EuroMillions now by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.com.

EuroMillions is a transnational European lottery that is easy to play. To participate in the draws held every Tuesday and Friday, all you need to do is pick five main numbers (from a guess range of 1-50), and two Lucky Stars (from a guess range of 1-12). Match all the numbers that come up in the draw and you would win the EuroMillions jackpot, which starts at €17,000,000 and can climb as high as the lottery’s jackpot cap of €190,000,000.

If you didn’t match all the numbers you could still win prizes in the 12 secondary prize divisions. The odds of winning any EuroMillions prize are a very favourable one in 13.

Playing the EuroMillions lottery is as easy as clicking a mouse. You can purchase your official EuroMillions tickets for the upcoming €119 million draw online at theLotter.com, the leading lottery ticket courier service.

Once you have filled out your entry online, theLotter purchases an official entry on your behalf. TheLotter scans and uploads a copy of your entry to your account and keeps the paper ticket in a safe for you to collect in case it is a winner.

If you are lucky enough to win, you will be notified by SMS or e-mail with the good news, thanks to theLotter’s automated results checking. And more importantly, you will receive the entire amount of your prize, with no commissions taken.

Over the years, theLotter.com has paid out more than $95 million in prizes to over five million winners from across the globe. Some of theLotter’s biggest winners include a woman from Panama who won a $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize and a man from Iraq who won $6.4 million in the Oregon Megabucks lottery.

The only question residents of Malta should have in their minds at this point is what they will do if they are lucky enough to win the €119 million EuroMillions jackpot. Winning that amazing prize could be just a few clicks away. For more information how to play EuroMillions online from Malta, please visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk