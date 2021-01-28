The first EuroMillions Superdraw of the year will take place on Friday, February 5, and amazingly, you can play for a chance to win it from Malta!

The EuroMillions Superdraw, the biggest lottery event in Europe, takes place only a few times a year. When the Superdraw is scheduled, its boosted jackpot prize makes it a favourite not only across Europe, but all over the world.

The upcoming EuroMillions Superdraw will take place on Friday, February 5, 2021, and the guaranteed jackpot prize has been set at €130 million. This amount is the starting jackpot, but if it is not won, the prize will keep rolling until the Superdraw’s jackpot cap of €210 million. If the prize reaches that high, it would be a new EuroMillions Superdraw record.

EuroMillions tickets can be purchased in nine different countries but residents of Malta shouldn’t feel left out. You can buy EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online, already now, at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online ticket courier service.

Four Superdraws in 2020, and a single winner each!

EuroMillions is recognised as the leading, and most exciting lottery in Europe. In its biweekly draws, the EuroMillions starting jackpot is guaranteed at €17 million. When EuroMillions stages one of its extraordinary Superdraws, the jackpot prize is boosted to €130 million, attracting eager lottery fans everywhere.

Four Superdraws were staged in 2020, and each of them had a single winner. Three draws in a row were won by players from Spain.

In 2020, the EuroMillions jackpot cap of €200 million was reached for the first time, and the prize was won by a ticket purchased in France. Maybe the winner of the next Superdraw will be a lucky player from Malta!

How do you play for the €130,000,000 jackpot from Malta?

Open an account at theLotter.com. Select the EuroMillions Superdraw from a list of more than 45 lotteries. Indicate how many lines you want to play. Choose your five main numbers (from a guess range of 1-50). Choose your two Lucky Stars (from a guess range of 1-12).

theLotter offers a minimum of three lines for a total cost of less than €17.

When you play the EuroMillions Superdraw from Malta online at theLotter, your odds of winning the jackpot are exactly the same as those of someone who physically buys a ticket in one of the nine countries participating in the game.

What happens next?

theLotter’s local agents in Spain will purchase official EuroMillions tickets on your behalf. theLotter scans and uploads a copy of your ticket to your account, where you can see it before the draw, and safeguards the paper ticket for you to collect in case it is a winner. This system is simple, your tickets are secure, and your ownership of the tickets is guaranteed.

What if you win the EuroMillions Superdraw from Malta?

If your five main numbers and two Lucky Stars match the numbers selected in the draw, you win the EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot!

You will be notified via SMS or e-mail with the good news, thanks to theLotter’s automated results checking system. And more importantly, you will receive the entire amount of your prize, with no commissions taken (subject to tax, where applicable).

Playing the €130 million EuroMillions Superdraw is as simple as clicking a mouse. Make sure you don't miss this special event by purchasing your official EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online today at theLotter.com and who knows, you might be the first EuroMillions Superdraw winner of 2021.

For more information how to play EuroMillions Superdraw online from Malta, please visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!

Disclaimer: Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.